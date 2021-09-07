The largest percentage of other solution Intel (Unstated Product) installations were in the communications and IT sector as of August 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all Intel (Unstated Product) deployments across sectors, the communications and IT sector accounted for a 28.1% share, followed by business and consumer services with 28.1%.

In third place was financial services with a 11.6% share and in fourth place was the manufacturing sector with 6.2%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were construction with a 5.2% share, medical devices with 3.4%, energy with 3.1%, defence with 3.1%, retail with 3.1% and media with 3.1%.

Installation by Region

Among the 4,263 installations of Intel (Unstated Product), 67.8% figure in North America, followed by, 17.8% in Europe, 12.2% in Asia-Pacific, 1.5% in Middle East & Africa and 0.7% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for Intel (Unstated Product) include Science Applications International, CYBERCODERS, Northrop Grumman, Insight Enterprises and Insight Enterprises, as tracked by GlobalData.

About Intel

Intel Corp (Intel) is an integrated device manufacturer that designs and develops digital technology products and components. The company’s product portfolio comprises microprocessors, chipsets, embedded processors and microcontrollers, flash memory, graphic, network and communication, systems management, conferencing, digital imaging, processors, chipsets, motherboards, solid state drives, server products, wireless connectivity products and software and applications. Intel sells its products and solutions to original equipment manufacturers, industrial and communications equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. The company’s products find application in notebooks, tablets, servers and desktops. Intel markets processors under Core, Quark, Atom, Celeron, Pentium, Xeon, and Itanium brand names. The company has business operations in China, Singapore, the US, and Taiwan. Intel is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the US.

