The largest percentage of IT management solution Matlab installations were in the communications and IT sector as of August 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all Matlab deployments across sectors, the communications and IT sector accounted for a 17.3% share, followed by business and consumer services with 17.3%.

In third place was financial services with a 11.0% share and in fourth place was the manufacturing sector with 9.6%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were construction with a 5.1% share, medical devices with 5.0%, defence with 4.9%, education with 4.2%, utilities with 4.1% and energy with 3.4%.

Installation by Region

Among the 4,712 installations of Matlab, 62.0% figure in North America, followed by, 24.5% in Europe, 11.7% in Asia-Pacific, 1.1% in Middle East & Africa and 0.7% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for Matlab include Thales, CYBERCODERS, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies and Raytheon Technologies, as tracked by GlobalData.

