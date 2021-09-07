The largest percentage of business process outsourcing solution MSC (Unstated Product) installations were in the communications and IT sector as of August 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all MSC (Unstated Product) deployments across sectors, the communications and IT sector accounted for a 16.8% share, followed by business and consumer services with 16.8%.

In third place was financial services with a 9.4% share and in fourth place was the manufacturing sector with 7.7%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were construction with a 6.7% share, healthcare with 6.0%, medical devices with 4.6%, energy with 4.2%, pharmaceuticals with 4.0% and consumer goods with 3.7%.

Installation by Region

Among the 4,454 installations of MSC (Unstated Product), 44.6% figure in North America, followed by, 37.7% in Europe, 14.0% in Asia-Pacific, 3.2% in Middle East & Africa and 0.6% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for MSC (Unstated Product) include CYBERCODERS, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Accenture, MSC Industrial DirectInc and MSC Industrial DirectInc, as tracked by GlobalData.

