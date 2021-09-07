The largest percentage of IT management solution Puppet installations were in the communications and IT sector as of August 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all Puppet deployments across sectors, the communications and IT sector accounted for a 26.1% share, followed by business and consumer services with 26.1%.

In third place was financial services with a 11.6% share and in fourth place was the retail sector with 4.0%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were manufacturing with a 3.6% share, media with 3.4%, construction with 3.3%, defence with 2.9%, transport and logistics with 2.5% and medical devices with 2.4%.

Installation by Region

Among the 4,698 installations of Puppet, 68.5% figure in North America, followed by, 20.7% in Europe, 9.3% in Asia-Pacific, 0.9% in Middle East & Africa and 0.7% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for Puppet include CYBERCODERS, Thales, NICE, The Judge Group and The Judge Group, as tracked by GlobalData.

