The largest percentage of other solution Quest (Unstated Product) installations were in the communications and IT sector as of August 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all Quest (Unstated Product) deployments across sectors, the communications and IT sector accounted for a 15.2% share, followed by business and consumer services with 15.2%.

In third place was financial services with a 12.0% share and in fourth place was the construction sector with 6.9%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were manufacturing with a 6.5% share, healthcare with 6.0%, medical devices with 4.2%, retail with 4.0%, consumer goods with 3.8% and energy with 3.7%.

Installation by Region

Among the 4,351 installations of Quest (Unstated Product), 65.7% figure in North America, followed by, 19.5% in Europe, 11.4% in Asia-Pacific, 1.8% in Middle East & Africa and 1.6% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for Quest (Unstated Product) include Quest Diagnostics, L3Harris Technologies, Capital One Financial, Vail Resorts and Vail Resorts, as tracked by GlobalData.

About QuEST Global

QuEST Global Inc (QuEST Global) is engaged in offering various technology related solutions and services including digital technology solutions, digital enterprise services, software product engineering, engineering analysis, mechanical and embedded product engineering, engineering process services, supply chain management and after market related services for its end users. The company is headquartered in Florida, the US.

