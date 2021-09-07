The largest percentage of IT management solution Twitter Ads installations were in the communications and IT sector as of August 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all Twitter Ads deployments across sectors, the communications and IT sector accounted for a 16.1% share, followed by financial services with 16.1%.

In third place was business and consumer services with a 13.4% share and in fourth place was the retail sector with 8.5%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were media with a 6.4% share, manufacturing with 5.2%, construction with 4.8%, consumer goods with 3.7%, healthcare with 3.2% and education with 2.8%.

Installation by Region

Among the 4,391 installations of Twitter Ads, 53.1% figure in North America, followed by, 31.4% in Europe, 12.7% in Asia-Pacific, 1.6% in Middle East & Africa and 1.3% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for Twitter Ads include Twitter, CYBERCODERS, Red Ventures, Pixelpark and Pixelpark, as tracked by GlobalData.

About Twitter



Methodology:

