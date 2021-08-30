Computer Sciences Corporation was the top IT vendor for the IP Australia, securing one contract worth $5m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 100 vendors, SAP stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $3.83m, followed by Oracle with seven contracts valued at $1.74m, Fujitsu with two contracts worth $1.56m, Hays with eight contracts worth $1.28m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of IP Australia, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application maintenance & support (by Fujitsu and SAP)

Application management (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

BPO (by Computer Sciences Corporation, Datacom Group and M&T Resources)

CRM BPO (by Datacom Group)

Data centre services (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

HR BPO (by Computer Sciences Corporation and M&T Resources)

Infrastructure management (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

Training services (by Fujitsu)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the IP Australia, Hays topped the table with eight contracts, followed by Oracle with seven contracts, Bytecode with five contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



BPO Solutions accounted for 56%, of the overall contracts for the IP Australia, followed by application outsourcing (34%), infrastructure outsourcing (8%), systems integration (2%).

In terms of types of contracts, 95.19% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 3.85% accounted for Application outsourcing. Renewal contracts accounted for 0.96% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 96% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 3% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 98.63% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the IP Australia expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $1m with Hays Specialist Recruitment (Australia) is expected to end on 30 June 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Rimini Street’s two-year, fixed price contract worth $0m is slated to expire on 29 June 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by IP Australia in the last twelve months include:

fixed price contract worth $1m with M&T Resources was announced on 06 May 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

The one-year, contract worth $1m with Hays Specialist Recruitment (Australia). The fixed price contract was announced on 21 May 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by IP Australia as of July 2021 include:

Computer Sciences Corporation’s three-year contract worth $5m. The fixed price contract has started on 11 June 2014 and is expected to be closed by 10 June 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

SAP’s 0-year contract worth $4m. Announced on 01 January 2013, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 31 December 2013. The annual value of the contract stands at $4m.

Methodology:

