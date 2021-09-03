Computer Sciences Corporation was the top IT vendor for the US Agency for International Development, securing two contracts worth $1000m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 40 vendors, CGI Group stood in the second position with three IT contracts worth $311.47m, followed by ICF International with two contracts valued at $225.20m, NTT DATA with one contract worth $218m, Tetra Tech with five contracts worth $150m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Agency for International Development, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by CGI Group)

Application integration (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

Application maintenance & support (by CGI Group, Computer Sciences Corporation and ICF International)

Application management (by CGI Group and ICF International)

Communication services (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

Desktop support & management services (by Computer Sciences Corporation and NTT DATA)

Infrastructure management (by Computer Sciences Corporation and NTT DATA)

Network management (by Computer Sciences Corporation and NTT DATA)

Server management (by NTT DATA)

Storage services (by NTT DATA)

Systems integration (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Agency for International Development, Tetra Tech topped the table with five contracts, followed by CGI Group with three contracts, REI Systems with three contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 27.50%, of the overall contracts for the US Agency for International Development, followed by consulting (27.50%), infrastructure outsourcing (20%), systems integration (15%), BPO (10%).

In terms of types of contracts, 97.50% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 2.50% accounted for Consulting. .

As of August 2021, 92% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 5% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 94.87% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Agency for International Development expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, idiq contract worth $100m with KIMETRICA is expected to end on 21 May 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $33m.

Fei.com’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $13m is slated to expire on 03 May 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $4m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by US Agency for International Development in the last twelve months include:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $25m with Tetra Tech was announced on 21 January 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $5m.

The five-year, contract worth $24m with Tetra Tech. The fixed price contract was announced on 13 October 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $5m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Agency for International Development as of August 2021 include:

Computer Sciences Corporation’s five-year contract worth $800m. The fixed price contract has started on 15 May 2006 and is expected to be closed by 14 May 2011. The annual value of the contract stands at $160m.

NTT DATA’s five-year contract worth $218m. Announced on 29 May 2019, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 28 May 2024. The annual value of the contract stands at $44m.

Methodology:

