Computer Sciences Corporation was the top IT vendor for the US Air Force, securing seven contracts worth $3.58bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 505 vendors, Science Applications International stood in the second position with 12 IT contracts worth $2.88bn, followed by Lockheed Martin with 13 contracts valued at $1.85bn, Northrop Grumman with nine contracts worth $1.29bn, Raytheon Technologies with 10 contracts worth $1.23bn.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Air Force, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Science Applications International)

Application integration (by Science Applications International)

Application maintenance & support (by Science Applications International)

Application management (by Science Applications International)

BPO (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

Data backup services (by Lockheed Martin)

Desktop support & management services (by Lockheed Martin)

Hardware integration (by Science Applications International)

Infrastructure management (by Computer Sciences Corporation and Lockheed Martin)

IT asset management (by Lockheed Martin)

IT security services (by Science Applications International)

Systems integration (by Science Applications International)

Vertical-specific BPO (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Air Force, Segue Technologies topped the table with 20 contracts, followed by Sumaria Systems with 17 contracts, Array Information Technology with 14 contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 49.50%, of the overall contracts for the US Air Force, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (27.92%), consulting (11.68%), systems integration (6.34%), BPO (4.55%).

In terms of types of contracts, 94.50% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 2.75% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. Extension contracts accounted for 1.96% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 81% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 17% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 99.60% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Air Force expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $224m with Technica is expected to end on 13 November 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $45m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by US Air Force in the last twelve months include:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $160m with CACI International was announced on 10 December 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $36m.

The five-year, contract worth $90m with Accenture. The fixed price contract was announced on 10 November 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $18m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Air Force as of July 2021 include:

Computer Sciences Corporation’s 12-year contract worth $2700m. The fixed price contract has started on 01 October 2003 and is expected to be closed by 01 October 2015. The annual value of the contract stands at $225m.

Lockheed Martin’s seven-year contract worth $791m. Announced on 15 September 2011, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 15 September 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $113m.

Methodology:

