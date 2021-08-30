The largest percentage of business process applications solution Autodesk AutoCAD installations were in the construction sector as of July 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all Autodesk AutoCAD deployments across sectors, the construction sector accounted for a 19.2% share, followed by business and consumer services with 19.2%.

In third place was manufacturing with a 10.5% share and in fourth place was the communications and IT sector with 9.9%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were utilities with a 4.3% share, consumer goods with 4.1%, energy with 3.9%, defence with 3.2%, retail with 3.2% and financial services with 3.0%.

Installation by Region

Among the 7,721 installations of Autodesk AutoCAD, 68.0% figure in North America, followed by, 19.2% in Europe, 11.4% in Asia-Pacific, 0.8% in Middle East & Africa and 0.7% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for Autodesk AutoCAD include CYBERCODERS, Antea Group, Auto System, AECOM and AECOM, as tracked by GlobalData.

About Autodesk

Autodesk Inc (Autodesk) provides engineering, 3D design, and entertainment software and services. The company offers a wide range of products including 3D animation, 3D CAD software, 3D modeling software, 3D printing, civil engineering, construction, 2D CAD drafting, manufacturing, sketching and painting, and product design. Autodesk serves clients in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and digital media and entertainment industries. It sells products directly to customers and through a network of resellers and distributors and through its online Autodesk branded store. The company’s business operations span across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Autodesk is headquartered in San Rafael, California, the US.

Methodology:

