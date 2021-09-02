Crown Hosting Data Centres was the top IT vendor for the Crown Commercial Service, securing one contract worth $642.50m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 77 vendors, BT Group stood in the second position with two IT contracts worth $555m, followed by Fujitsu with one contract valued at $380m, Vodafone Group with two contracts worth $355m, Telefonica with one contract worth $320m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Crown Commercial Service, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



BPO (by BT Group and Telefonica)

Communication services (by BT Group, Capita, Fujitsu and Telefonica)

CRM BPO (by Telefonica)

Data centre services (by Crown Hosting Data Centres)

Hardware integration (by Capita and Fujitsu)

Infrastructure hosting (by Crown Hosting Data Centres)

Infrastructure management (by BT Group, Capita and Fujitsu)

Network integration (by BT Group, Capita and Fujitsu)

Network management (by BT Group, Capita, Fujitsu and Telefonica)

Systems integration (by BT Group, Capita and Fujitsu)

Vertical-specific BPO (by BT Group)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Crown Commercial Service, Computer Sciences Corporation topped the table with three contracts, followed by Info-Assure with three contracts, BT Group with two contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 50.65%, of the overall contracts for the Crown Commercial Service, followed by application outsourcing (27.27%), consulting (18.18%), BPO (3.90%).

In terms of types of contracts, 97.40% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 2.60% accounted for Application outsourcing. .

As of August 2021, 100% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 50% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Crown Commercial Service expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The four-year, fixed price contract worth $642m with Crown Hosting Data Centres is expected to end on 19 August 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $161m.

Capita’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $1m is slated to expire on 07 May 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Crown Commercial Service as of August 2021 include:

Crown Hosting Data Centre’s four-year contract worth $642m. The fixed price contract has started on 20 August 2018 and is expected to be closed by 19 August 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $161m.

Fujitsu’s four-year contract worth $380m. Announced on 18 May 2012, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 17 May 2016. The annual value of the contract stands at $95m.

