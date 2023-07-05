GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of CSG Systems, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on CSG Systems’s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on CSG Systems offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

CSG Systems is committed to strong corporate governance policies and environmental stewardship and has implemented an operational efficiency plan to reduce its overall carbon footprint. The company has consolidated its Digital Design Centers from five locations to three, ensuring better use of resources and modernizing facilities. CSG also evaluates new water recapturing opportunities and renewable energy options. The company's products are 100% utilized by the client or recycled, and its Design and Delivery Centers focus on reducing their carbon footprint through electric transportation of materials, practicing techniques of clean waste, including systems for ink consumption that are 90% biodegradable, and decreasing demand on the power grid across facilities.



As part of its sustainability strategy, CSG is committed to reducing global emissions and is working towards announcing its carbon commitment. The company leverages science-based research to target goals that align with Greenhouse Gas Protocol and are consistent with the SASB and TCFD frameworks. CSG is committed to working with certified vendors to ensure its paper and ink are properly disposed of and recycled using safe and secure processes at all its Design and Delivery facilities. The company engages with partners equally committed to reducing and recycling waste, investing in green energy, and driving responsible sourcing to create a more sustainable future.



CSG's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and implementing sustainable practices is evident. The company's efforts to consolidate its facilities, reduce waste, and explore renewable energy options demonstrate its commitment to environmental stewardship. CSG's focus on science-based research and engagement with partners committed to sustainability further highlights its dedication to reducing its global emissions and its focus on achieving net-zero emission.



In conclusion, strong corporate governance principles and environmental responsibility are important to CSG Systems. The organisation is educating its employees about environmental concerns to promote action and awareness in order to conserve the planet through its corporate-wide "green your routine" activities.