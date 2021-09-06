CSRA was the top IT vendor for the US Marine, securing one contract worth $143m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 47 vendors, Agility Public Warehousing stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $140m, followed by Northrop Grumman with two contracts valued at $100.30m, Science Applications International with three contracts worth $93.72m, CGI Group with four contracts worth $65m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Marine, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by CSRA, Northrop Grumman and Smartronix)

Application maintenance & support (by CSRA, Northrop Grumman and Smartronix)

Application management (by CSRA, Northrop Grumman and Smartronix)

Application testing (by CSRA)

BPO (by Agility Public Warehousing and Science Applications International)

Communication services (by Smartronix)

Desktop support & management services (by Science Applications International)

Infrastructure management (by Science Applications International and Smartronix)

IT security services (by Smartronix)

Network integration (by Smartronix)

Network management (by Science Applications International and Smartronix)

Procurement BPO (by Science Applications International)

Systems integration (by Science Applications International and Smartronix)

Vertical-specific BPO (by Agility Public Warehousing)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Marine, CGI Group topped the table with four contracts, followed by Science Applications International with three contracts, InfoReliance with three contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 40.43%, of the overall contracts for the US Marine, followed by application outsourcing (34.04%), BPO (12.77%), consulting (8.51%), systems integration (4.26%).

In terms of types of contracts, 89.58% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 8.33% accounted for Application outsourcing. New contracts accounted for 2.08% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 85% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 12% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Marine expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $143m with CSRA is expected to end on 17 May 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $29m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Marine as of August 2021 include:

CSRA’s five-year contract worth $143m. The fixed price contract has started on 18 May 2017 and is expected to be closed by 17 May 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $29m.

Agility Public Warehousing’s seven-year contract worth $140m. Announced on 25 August 2008, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 24 August 2015. The annual value of the contract stands at $20m.

Methodology:

