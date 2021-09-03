Cybercom Group was the top IT vendor for the Kammarkollegiet, securing five contracts worth $307.19m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 49 vendors, TietoEVRY stood in the second position with four IT contracts worth $190m, followed by A3 IT with one contract valued at $180m, Know IT with four contracts worth $71.20m, CGI Group with three contracts worth $48m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Kammarkollegiet, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Cybercom Group)

Application maintenance & support (by Cybercom Group and Fujitsu)

Application management (by Cybercom Group, Fujitsu and TietoEVRY)

Communication services (by A3 IT)

Desktop support & management services (by Fujitsu and TietoEVRY)

Enterprise fixed line services (by A3 IT)

Ethernet (by A3 IT)

Hardware integration (by A3 IT)

Infrastructure management (by Fujitsu and TietoEVRY)

Network consulting (by A3 IT)

Network integration (by A3 IT)

Network management (by A3 IT and TietoEVRY)

Network services (by A3 IT)

Private line services (by A3 IT)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Kammarkollegiet, Cybercom Group topped the table with five contracts, followed by TietoEVRY with four contracts, Know IT with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Consulting Solutions accounted for 51.02%, of the overall contracts for the Kammarkollegiet, followed by application outsourcing (20.41%), infrastructure outsourcing (16.33%), BPO (12.24%).

In terms of types of contracts, 97.96% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 2.04% accounted for Application outsourcing. .

As of August 2021, 100% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Western Europe.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Kammarkollegiet as of August 2021 include:

Cybercom Group’s four-year contract worth $186m. The fixed price contract has started on 31 March 2015 and is expected to be closed by 30 March 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $46m.

A3 IT’s three-year contract worth $180m. Announced on 01 January 2019, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 30 December 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $45m.

Methodology:



Globaldata’s IT Contracts Database is a comprehensive collection of all publicly disclosed IT services, software, and telecom contracts. Its scope of coverage lies in the areas of outsourcing mainly being application, infrastructure, and business processes, also including systems integration & consulting. The database presents reliable information, enabling IT services and software product providers in identifying prospective business opportunities. The value of the contract is calculated by its unique display of patterns relating to IT services adoption across industry segments, solution areas, industries, and geographies.