The retail industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by technology, regulatory reforms, and risk mitigation, and the growing importance of technologies such as customer service robotics, robotic inventory management, voice commerce, and smart checkout. In the last three years alone, there have been over 133,000 patents filed and granted in the retail industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Cybersecurity: Biometric authentication.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

70+ innovations will shape the retail industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the retail industry using innovation intensity models built on over 128,000 patents, there are 70+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, smart contracts and transaction data blockchain are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Biometric authentication, biometric payments, and blockchain payments are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are user biometric authentication and e-commerce robotic process automation, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the retail industry

Biometric authentication is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Biometric authentication can be defined as a security process that uses an individual’s biological characteristics to ascertain that he/she is the one who he/she claims to be.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 10+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established retail companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of biometric authentication.

Key players in biometric authentication – a disruptive innovation in the retail industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

SoftBank Group is one of the leading patent filers in biometric authentication. Some other key patent filers in the biometric authentication space include Intel , Cox Enterprises , and Nio . Recently, SoftBank chose Nok Nok Labs to develop biometric authentication for its mobile customers. This will allow SoftBank customers to access the mobile app through biometrics, thereby increasing convenience.

In terms of application diversity, Nio leads the pack, while Cox Enterprises and Samsung Group stood in the second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Indivd held the top position, followed by Intel and Magic Leap .

Biometric authentication will potentially become an important aspect in the retail industry. With retail companies increasingly focusing on improving safety, biometric authentication will gain popularity.

