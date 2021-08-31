Datacom Group was the top IT vendor for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, securing five contracts worth $49.83m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 67 vendors, DXC Technology stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $11.93m, followed by Mantel Group with one contract valued at $4.85m, Getronics with one contract worth $4.29m, Canberra Data Centres with two contracts worth $4.13m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



BPO (by Datacom Group)

CRM BPO (by Datacom Group)

Data backup services (by Datacom Group)

Desktop support & management services (by Datacom Group)

Infrastructure management (by Datacom Group)

IT help desk (by Datacom Group and DXC Technology)

Network management (by Datacom Group)

Server management (by Datacom Group)

Storage services (by Datacom Group)

Web application development/maintenance (by Mantel Group)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Hays topped the table with seven contracts, followed by TechnologyOne with six contracts, Datacom Group with five contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 43.28%, of the overall contracts for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, followed by BPO (34.33%), infrastructure outsourcing (13.43%), consulting (7.46%), systems integration (1.49%).

In terms of types of contracts, 100% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and .

As of July 2021, 100% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top IT contracts of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $23m with Datacom Group is expected to end on 06 May 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $8m.

Chandler Macleod Group’s one-year, fixed price contract worth $2m is slated to expire on 01 March 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top IT contracts announced by Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in the last twelve months include:

fixed price contract worth $1m with Ernst & Young Global was announced on 22 April 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $6m.

The one-year, contract worth $0m with Nuix. The fixed price contract was announced on 20 October 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top IT contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Australian Competition and Consumer Commission as of July 2021 include:

Datacom Group’s three-year contract worth $23m. The fixed price contract has started on 07 May 2019 and is expected to be closed by 06 May 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $8m.

Datacom Group’s two-year contract worth $15m. Announced on 12 April 2012, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 31 May 2014. The annual value of the contract stands at $7m.

