Datacom Group was the top IT vendor for the Department of Home Affairs, securing three contracts worth $56.58m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 167 vendors, International Business Machines stood in the second position with six IT contracts worth $49.66m, followed by Unisys with two contracts valued at $36.40m, Oakton Services with one contract worth $23.85m, Pegasystems with two contracts worth $18.80m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Department of Home Affairs, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application integration (by Unisys)

Application maintenance & support (by DXC Connect, International Business Machines and Unisys)

Application management (by International Business Machines and Oakton Services)

BPO (by Datacom Group)

CRM BPO (by Datacom Group)

Desktop support & management services (by Oakton Services)

Systems integration (by Unisys)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Department of Home Affairs, International Business Machines topped the table with six contracts, followed by 10 Consulting Group with five contracts, SAP with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 65.27%, of the overall contracts for the Department of Home Affairs, followed by BPO (14.97%), consulting (11.98%), infrastructure outsourcing (5.99%), systems integration (1.80%).

In terms of types of contracts, 95.35% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 2.91% accounted for BPO. Renewal contracts accounted for 1.16% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 97% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 2% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Department of Home Affairs expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $8m with Data#3 is expected to end on 30 June 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

NTT DATA’s one-year, fixed price contract worth $7m is slated to expire on 01 February 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $5m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Department of Home Affairs in the last twelve months include:

The one-year, fixed price contract worth $24m with Oakton Services was announced on 31 August 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $5m.

The one-year, contract worth $16m with DXC Connect. The fixed price contract was announced on 20 November 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $4m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Department of Home Affairs as of August 2021 include:

Datacom Group’s two-year contract worth $55m. The fixed price contract has started on 10 January 2018 and is expected to be closed by 31 December 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $18m.

International Business Machine’s five-year contract worth $43m. Announced on 28 June 2018, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 30 June 2023. The annual value of the contract stands at $9m.

Methodology:

