Datapac was the top IT vendor for the Office of Government Procurement, Ireland, securing one contract worth $14.63m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 40 vendors, SoftwareONE stood in the second position with three IT contracts worth $5.11m, followed by Suredatum with three contracts valued at $5.11m, Version 1 Holdings with two contracts worth $3.58m, Cpl Resources with two contracts worth $3.57m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Office of Government Procurement, Ireland, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application maintenance & support (by Datapac)

BPO (by Cpl Resources)

Desktop support & management services (by Datapac)

HR BPO (by Cpl Resources)

IT asset management (by Ernst & Young Global, SoftwareONE and Version 1 Holdings)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Office of Government Procurement, Ireland, SoftwareONE topped the table with three contracts, followed by Suredatum with three contracts, PricewaterhouseCoopers International with two contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



BPO Solutions accounted for 65%, of the overall contracts for the Office of Government Procurement, Ireland, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (32.50%), consulting (2.50%).

In terms of types of contracts, 97.50% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 2.50% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. .

As of August 2021, 100% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Western Europe.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Office of Government Procurement, Ireland as of August 2021 include:

Datapac’s three-year contract worth $15m. The fixed price contract has started on 13 September 2013 and is expected to be closed by 12 September 2016. The annual value of the contract stands at $5m.

Cpl Resource’s three-year contract worth $2m. Announced on 23 June 2016, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 22 June 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Methodology:



Globaldata’s IT Contracts Database is a comprehensive collection of all publicly disclosed IT services, software, and telecom contracts. Its scope of coverage lies in the areas of outsourcing mainly being application, infrastructure, and business processes, also including systems integration & consulting. The database presents reliable information, enabling IT services and software product providers in identifying prospective business opportunities. The value of the contract is calculated by its unique display of patterns relating to IT services adoption across industry segments, solution areas, industries, and geographies.