Dewire Consultants was the top IT vendor for the Bolagsverket, securing three contracts worth $8.97m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 89 vendors, Capgemini stood in the second position with two IT contracts worth $5.19m, followed by Sopra Steria Group with two contracts valued at $4.69m, Fujitsu with two contracts worth $4.19m, Know IT with two contracts worth $4.19m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Bolagsverket, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Dewire Consultants)

Application management (by Dewire Consultants)

Desktop support & management services (by Dewire Consultants)

IT consulting (by Capgemini, CGI Group, Cybercom Group, Dewire Consultants and Sopra Steria Group)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Bolagsverket, Dewire Consultants topped the table with three contracts, followed by Fujitsu with two contracts, Capgemini with two contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Consulting Solutions accounted for 93.26%, of the overall contracts for the Bolagsverket, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (3.37%), application outsourcing (3.37%).

In terms of types of contracts, 100% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and .

As of July 2021, 100% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Western Europe.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Bolagsverket as of July 2021 include:

Dewire Consultant’s four-year contract worth $6m. The fixed price contract has started on 01 May 2019 and is expected to be closed by 30 April 2023. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Capgemini’s two-year contract worth $5m. Announced on 28 August 2014, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 27 August 2016. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Methodology:



Globaldata’s IT Contracts Database is a comprehensive collection of all publicly disclosed IT services, software, and telecom contracts. Its scope of coverage lies in the areas of outsourcing mainly being application, infrastructure, and business processes, also including systems integration & consulting. The database presents reliable information, enabling IT services and software product providers in identifying prospective business opportunities. The value of the contract is calculated by its unique display of patterns relating to IT services adoption across industry segments, solution areas, industries, and geographies.