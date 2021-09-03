DIGITIZED SCHEMATIC SOLUTIONS was the top IT vendor for the Air Force Materiel Command, securing one contract worth $260m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 37 vendors, General Dynamics stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $95m, followed by Leonardo with one contract valued at $95m, Northrop Grumman with one contract worth $95m, Lockheed Martin with one contract worth $95m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Air Force Materiel Command, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by General Dynamics, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman)

Application integration (by General Dynamics, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman)

Application maintenance & support (by General Dynamics, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman)

Application management (by General Dynamics, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman)

Application testing (by General Dynamics, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman)

BPO (by DIGITIZED SCHEMATIC SOLUTIONS, General Dynamics, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman)

Hardware integration (by General Dynamics, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman)

Infrastructure management (by General Dynamics, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman)

KPO services (by DIGITIZED SCHEMATIC SOLUTIONS)

Systems integration (by General Dynamics, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman)

Vertical-specific BPO (by General Dynamics, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Air Force Materiel Command, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding topped the table with three contracts, followed by NCI with one contract, General Dynamics with one contract.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 67.57%, of the overall contracts for the Air Force Materiel Command, followed by application outsourcing (24.32%), systems integration (5.41%), BPO (2.70%).

In terms of types of contracts, 97.30% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 2.70% accounted for Application outsourcing. .

As of August 2021, 29% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 70% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Air Force Materiel Command as of August 2021 include:

DIGITIZED SCHEMATIC SOLUTIONS’s five-year contract worth $260m. The idiq contract has started on 10 March 2020 and is expected to be closed by 31 March 2025. The annual value of the contract stands at $51m.

General Dynamic’s seven-year contract worth $95m. Announced on 11 January 2012, the idiq contract is due to expire on 09 January 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $14m.

Methodology:



Globaldata’s IT Contracts Database is a comprehensive collection of all publicly disclosed IT services, software, and telecom contracts. Its scope of coverage lies in the areas of outsourcing mainly being application, infrastructure, and business processes, also including systems integration & consulting. The database presents reliable information, enabling IT services and software product providers in identifying prospective business opportunities. The value of the contract is calculated by its unique display of patterns relating to IT services adoption across industry segments, solution areas, industries, and geographies.