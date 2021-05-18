Telecoms conglomerate AT&T has shown its streaming ambitions by entering into an agreement to merge its WarnerMedia business with Discovery. AT&T shareholders will own 71% of the business.

The deal will create a serious rival to Netflix and Disney+. The merger combines WarnerMedia’s HBO and HBO Max with the Discovery+ streaming service.

Deal will create a new streaming giant

AT&T has been working on creating a challenger to Netflix and Disney+ through its HBO service. HBO and HBO Max now have 64 million subscribers worldwide. However, it is currently dwarfed by Netflix, which has 208 million subscribers, and Disney+, which has over 100 million.

The merger with Discovery will strengthen AT&T’s position in the market and create a new streaming giant. The Discovery+ streaming service was launched in January and currently has around 15 million subscribers.

The combined company has pledged to spend $20bn a year on new content, which will rival Netflix’s content spend. With subscriber numbers slowing for Netflix and Disney+, the AT&T and Discovery tie-up could pose a huge challenge.

Combined content library would be highly competitive

WarnerMedia and Discovery have very different content offerings, which when combined would make for a very competitive streaming service.

The tie-up would combine WarnerMedia’s strong movie offering, which includes the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, with Discovery’s portfolio, which includes Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel.

AT&T CEO John Stankey stated that the merger would unite “two entertainment leaders with complementary content strengths and positions the new company to be one of the leading global direct-to-consumer streaming platforms.”

The combined enterprise value would total $150bn. This pales in comparison to both Netflix and Disney, whose valuations both exceed $225bn. However, the combined content libraries of WarnerMedia and Discovery would be formidable and have the potential to pose a serious threat to other streaming platforms.