DXC Technology had a portfolio of 138 central/federal government IT contracts collectively worth $2.48bn as of July 2021, according to GlobalData’s contracts database.

Among all the active contracts being executed, 132 underwent a competitive bidding process, while the rest went through Incumbent bidding.

In terms of the types of contracts, 127 were for new business, followed by four extension contracts, four new contracts and three renewal contracts.

Application outsourcing led the primary types of IT services with 50 active contracts, followed by infrastructure outsourcing with 36, systems integration with 17, BPO with 16, consulting with 15 and with four contracts.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months

The top defence industry contracts of DXC Technology expected to end in the next twelve months include:

Department of Defence’s five-year, fixed price contract worth $21m is expected to end on 30 June 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $4m.

Uniper’s three-year contract worth $5m is slated to expire on 04 October 2021. The fixed price contract had an annual value of $2m.

E.ON’s fixed price contract worth $4m is expected to close on 28 November 2021. The annual value of the three-year contract stood at $1m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months

The top defence industry contracts announced by DXC Technology in the last twelve months include:

ivari’s 25-year, fixed price contract worth $16m was announced on 21 July 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Flemish Government’s announced a five-year contract worth $16m on 25 May 2021. The fixed price contract has an annual value of $3m.

SEG Automotive Germany, five-year fixed price contract worth $12m was announced on 08 December 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Top contracts by value

The top five central/federal government industry contracts by contract value under execution by DXC Technology, as tracked by GlobalData, include:

Australian Taxation Office’s two-year contract worth $559m. The fixed price contract has started on 04 December 2017 and is expected to be closed by 30 June 2019. The annual value of the contract at $353m.

Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s 10-year contract worth $400m. The fixed price contract has started on 14 August 2018 and is expected to be closed by 13 August 2028. The annual value of the contract stands at $40m.

Zurich Insurance Group’s five-year contract worth $380m. The fixed price contract has started on 11 July 2017 and is expected to be closed by 31 December 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $69m.

Achmea’s 10-year contract worth $160m. The fixed price contract has started on 02 June 2004 and is expected to be closed by 31 May 2014. The annual value of the contract stands at $16m.

US Federal Aviation Administration’s 10-year contract worth $109m. The fixed price contract has started on 27 August 2015 and is expected to be closed by 25 August 2025. The annual value of the contract stands at $11m.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co (DXC) is an information technology (IT) and consulting services provider. The company’s service portfolio include analytics, cloud applications, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, data security services, and workplace and mobility solutions. It also provides its services through partner network. DXC offers services to insurance, healthcare and life sciences, aerospace and defense, consumer and retail, manufacturing and automotive, travel and transportation, hospitality, energy, utilities, oil and gas, technology, media and telecommunications, public, banking and capital sectors. The company’s business operations are spread across various geographical regions including the Americas, Australia, Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe. DXC is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, the US.

