DXC Technology was the top IT vendor for the Department of Education, Skills and Employment, securing four contracts worth $17.32m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 231 vendors, DFP Recruitment Services stood in the second position with five IT contracts worth $10.56m, followed by Hays with nine contracts valued at $5.75m, Randstad with two contracts worth $4.66m, Adecco Group with one contract worth $3.49m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Department of Education, Skills and Employment, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by DXC Technology)

Application management (by DXC Technology)

BPO (by Adecco Group and DFP Recruitment Services)

HR BPO (by Adecco Group and DFP Recruitment Services)

IT consulting (by DXC Technology)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Department of Education, Skills and Employment, Compas topped the table with 14 contracts, followed by HiTech Group Australia with 10 contracts, Techpoint Consulting with 10 contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



BPO Solutions accounted for 86.58%, of the overall contracts for the Department of Education, Skills and Employment, followed by application outsourcing (8.23%), consulting (2.60%), infrastructure outsourcing (2.16%), systems integration (0.43%).

In terms of types of contracts, 97.01% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 1.71% accounted for Application outsourcing. New contracts accounted for 1.28% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 98% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 1% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Department of Education, Skills and Employment expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The two-year, fixed price contract worth $3m with Adecco Group is expected to end on 30 June 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Randstad’s two-year, fixed price contract worth $3m is slated to expire on 01 October 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Department of Education, Skills and Employment in the last twelve months include:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $8m with DXC Technology was announced on 21 January 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

The one-year, contract worth $5m with DFP Recruitment Services. The fixed price contract was announced on 22 September 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $6m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Department of Education, Skills and Employment as of July 2021 include:

DXC Technology’s three-year contract worth $8m. The fixed price contract has started on 21 January 2021 and is expected to be closed by 20 January 2024. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

DFP Recruitment Service’s one-year contract worth $5m. Announced on 15 September 2020, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 30 June 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $6m.

Methodology:

