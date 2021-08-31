DXC Technology was the top IT vendor for the Department of Parliamentary Services, securing two contracts worth $13.18m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 69 vendors, Macquarie Telecom Group stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $4.60m, followed by NEC with one contract valued at $4.50m, Switch Media with two contracts worth $4.36m, TransMedia Dynamics with one contract worth $2.90m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Department of Parliamentary Services, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application integration (by DXC Technology)

Application maintenance & support (by TransMedia Dynamics)

Application management (by DXC Technology)

Communication services (by TransMedia Dynamics)

Data centre services (by Macquarie Telecom Group)

Desktop support & management services (by DXC Technology, NEC and Switch Media)

Infrastructure management (by DXC Technology)

Network management (by DXC Technology)

Server management (by NEC)

Systems integration (by DXC Technology)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Department of Parliamentary Services, Leidos Holdings topped the table with four contracts, followed by Aurec with four contracts, Hays with three contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



BPO Solutions accounted for 49.28%, of the overall contracts for the Department of Parliamentary Services, followed by application outsourcing (28.99%), infrastructure outsourcing (17.39%), consulting (2.90%), systems integration (1.45%).

In terms of types of contracts, 100% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and .

As of July 2021, 100% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Department of Parliamentary Services expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The two-year, fixed price contract worth $1m with Data#3 is expected to end on 01 July 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Oobe’s one-year, fixed price contract worth $1m is slated to expire on 20 October 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Department of Parliamentary Services in the last twelve months include:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $3m with TransMedia Dynamics was announced on 01 March 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

The two-year, contract worth $1m with Data#3. The fixed price contract was announced on 26 October 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Department of Parliamentary Services as of July 2021 include:

DXC Technology’s five-year contract worth $11m. The fixed price contract has started on 09 July 2021 and is expected to be closed by 08 July 2026. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Macquarie Telecom Group’s six-year contract worth $5m. Announced on 10 July 2018, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 09 July 2024. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Methodology:

