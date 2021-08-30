Elbit Systems was the top IT vendor for the Australian Federal Police, securing one contract worth $32m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 101 vendors, Verizon Communications stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $12.84m, followed by Data#3 with nine contracts valued at $9.34m, Dell Technologies with two contracts worth $9.04m, Fujitsu with four contracts worth $5.10m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Australian Federal Police, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Elbit Systems)

Application maintenance & support (by Dell Technologies and Elbit Systems)

Application management (by Elbit Systems)

BPO (by Verizon Communications)

Hardware integration (by Data#3)

IT security services (by Data#3 and Verizon Communications)

Network integration (by Data#3)

Network management (by Data#3)

Systems integration (by Data#3)

Vertical-specific BPO (by Verizon Communications)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Australian Federal Police, Data#3 topped the table with nine contracts, followed by Fujitsu with four contracts, Dimension Data with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 52.48%, of the overall contracts for the Australian Federal Police, followed by BPO (21.78%), infrastructure outsourcing (10.89%), consulting (7.92%), systems integration (6.93%).

In terms of types of contracts, 92.59% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 6.48% accounted for BPO. Extension contracts accounted for 0.93% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 93% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 4% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Australian Federal Police expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $5m with Dell Technologies is expected to end on 14 May 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Dell Technologie’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $4m is slated to expire on 15 May 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Australian Federal Police in the last twelve months include:

The two-year, fixed price contract worth $5m with Dell Technologies was announced on 18 December 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

The two-year, contract worth $4m with Dell Technologies. The fixed price contract was announced on 09 July 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Australian Federal Police as of July 2021 include:

Elbit System’s four-year contract worth $32m. The fixed price contract has started on 11 August 2013 and is expected to be closed by 10 August 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $8m.

Verizon Communication’s three-year contract worth $13m. Announced on 11 July 2013, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 10 July 2016. The annual value of the contract stands at $4m.

Methodology:

