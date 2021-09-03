Encore IT Services was the top IT vendor for the National Blood Authority, securing seven contracts worth $1.21m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 39 vendors, Strategic Enterprise Services stood in the second position with four IT contracts worth $0.94m, followed by Hays with six contracts valued at $0.86m, MTP Services with four contracts worth $0.80m, Qirx with two contracts worth $0.72m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of National Blood Authority, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application integration (by Qirx)

BPO (by MTP Services and Strategic Enterprise Services)

HR BPO (by MTP Services and Strategic Enterprise Services)

Systems integration (by Qirx)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the National Blood Authority, Encore IT Services topped the table with seven contracts, followed by Hays with six contracts, MTP Services with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



BPO Solutions accounted for 87.18%, of the overall contracts for the National Blood Authority, followed by consulting (5.13%), application outsourcing (5.13%), systems integration (2.56%).

In terms of types of contracts, 100% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and .

As of August 2021, 100% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the National Blood Authority expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The one-year, fixed price contract worth $0m with Strategic Enterprise Services is expected to end on 31 October 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Strategic Enterprise Service’s one-year, fixed price contract worth $0m is slated to expire on 26 October 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by National Blood Authority in the last twelve months include:

The one-year, fixed price contract worth $0m with Strategic Enterprise Services was announced on 05 November 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

The one-year, contract worth $0m with Strategic Enterprise Services. The fixed price contract was announced on 09 November 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by National Blood Authority as of August 2021 include:

Qirx’s one-year contract worth $1m. The fixed price contract has started on 01 March 2015 and is expected to be closed by 29 February 2016. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Strategic Enterprise Service’s one-year contract worth $0m. Announced on 26 October 2020, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 31 October 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

