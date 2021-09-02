Engility Holdings Inc was the top IT vendor for the US Department of Transportation, securing one contract worth $369m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 71 vendors, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding stood in the second position with eight IT contracts worth $334.80m, followed by SGT with one contract valued at $302m, Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies with one contract worth $302m, Nice with one contract worth $137m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Department of Transportation, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Engility Holdings Inc, SGT and Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies)

Application integration (by Engility Holdings Inc, Nice, SGT and Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies)

Application maintenance & support (by Engility Holdings Inc, Nice, SGT and Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies)

Application management (by Computer Sciences Corporation, Engility Holdings Inc, Nice, SGT and Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies)

Communication services (by Engility Holdings Inc)

Data centre services (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

Desktop support & management services (by Computer Sciences Corporation and Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies)

Infrastructure management (by Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies)

IT consulting (by Engility Holdings Inc)

Network management (by Computer Sciences Corporation and Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies)

Server management (by Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies)

Systems integration (by Engility Holdings Inc, Nice, SGT and Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Department of Transportation, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding topped the table with eight contracts, followed by 22nd Century Technologies with six contracts, Halvik with five contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 49.30%, of the overall contracts for the US Department of Transportation, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (26.76%), consulting (11.27%), BPO (8.45%), systems integration (4.23%).

In terms of types of contracts, 94.44% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 2.78% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. New contracts accounted for 1.39% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 81% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 16% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Department of Transportation expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $369m with Engility Holdings Inc is expected to end on 16 October 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $74m.

Halvik’s five-year, fixed price contract worth $5m is slated to expire on 03 May 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by US Department of Transportation in the last twelve months include:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $2m with 22nd Century Technologies was announced on 02 September 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Department of Transportation as of August 2021 include:

Engility Holdings Inc’s five-year contract worth $369m. The fixed price contract has started on 17 October 2016 and is expected to be closed by 16 October 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $74m.

SGT’s five-year contract worth $302m. Announced on 01 October 2015, the idiq contract is due to expire on 29 September 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $60m.

Methodology:

