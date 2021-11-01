Epowerdoc announced an IT contract with Fountain Hills Medical Center on 06 August 2021.
With an estimated duration of about 36 months, the contract commenced on 06 August 2021 and is expected to be closed by 05 August 2024.
As per the terms of the agreement signed by the companies on 06 August 2021 in the US, the total contract value stands at $3.12m.
The contract involves information management and content management.
The geographic scope of the contract is the US.
About Epowerdoc
Epowerdoc, Inc. based in United States of America is a health-care service provider.
