Amazon is the technology company best positioned to benefit from future music, film, and TV disruption in the industry, according to GlobalData analysts.

The US-based firm comes top of the list in a ranking of overall leadership in the themes that matter most among music, film, and TV companies.

These themes, which can be defined as any issues that keep CEOs awake at night, describe technological, macroeconomic and industry-specific challenges that companies are currently facing, as well as the opportunities they create. GlobalData’s Thematic Research ecosystem identifies and tracks these challenges, and how they create the long-term winners and losers of the film, music and TV industry.

Amazon scored highly in several areas, particularly when it comes to artificial intelligence, internet TV, ecosystems and Covid-19, where it received top marks of five out of five.

Amazon received scores of four for Internet advertising, mobile, M&A, content creation (film), audio streaming and social media performances.

These scores represent GlobalData analysts’ assessments of the competitiveness of each company regarding a particular theme. They are then weighted based on their importance and used to create the final industry ranking.

Amazon is followed in our ranking by Netflix, Alphabet and iQiyi.

The interactive graphic below allows you to compare company ratings across the 10 themes in question. The higher up a company is on the list, the better positioned it is to weather disruption in the future, while the companies at the bottom are more vulnerable to disruptive threats.

Click on any of the companies to compare them across all the themes in our analysis.

Our analysis reveals that companies from the US are some of the best-prepared players in the music, film, and TV game. Companies from China and Japan also performed well.

These scores are based on overall technology, macroeconomic and sector-specific leadership in 10 of the key themes that matter most to the film, music and TV industry and are generated by GlobalData analysts' assessments.

This article is based on GlobalData research figures as of 03 November, 2021. For more up to date figures, check the GlobalData website.