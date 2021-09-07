The largest percentage of IT management solution Adobe Dynamic Tag Management installations were in the financial services sector as of August 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all Adobe Dynamic Tag Management deployments across sectors, the financial services sector accounted for a 24.9% share, followed by retail with 24.9%.

In third place was communications and IT with a 9.2% share and in fourth place was the business and consumer services sector with 8.3%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were manufacturing with a 7.0% share, construction with 4.7%, healthcare with 4.6%, travel and leisure with 4.4%, media with 3.8% and consumer goods with 3.2%.

Installation by Region

Among the 4,479 installations of Adobe Dynamic Tag Management, 47.8% figure in North America, followed by, 35.2% in Europe, 14.9% in Asia-Pacific, 1.0% in Middle East & Africa and 1.0% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for Adobe Dynamic Tag Management include CHENOA INFORMATION SERVICES, Pixelpark, Synopsys, HT&E and HT&E, as tracked by GlobalData.

About ADOBE

