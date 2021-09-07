The largest percentage of IT management solution Facebook Domain Verification installations were in the financial services sector as of August 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all Facebook Domain Verification deployments across sectors, the financial services sector accounted for a 13.9% share, followed by media with 13.9%.

In third place was business and consumer services with a 10.0% share and in fourth place was the retail sector with 9.9%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were communications and IT with a 7.3% share, healthcare with 7.1%, construction with 5.6%, manufacturing with 5.4%, consumer goods with 4.0% and travel and leisure with 3.0%.

Installation by Region

Among the 4,354 installations of Facebook Domain Verification, 49.5% figure in North America, followed by, 36.3% in Europe, 12.6% in Asia-Pacific, 0.9% in South & Central America and 0.7% in Middle East & Africa.

The leading clients for Facebook Domain Verification include Audio & Video Labs, NYU Langone Health System, Zurcher Kantonalbank, Metricon Homes and Metricon Homes, as tracked by GlobalData.

About Facebook

Facebook Inc (Facebook) is social networking, advertising, and business insight solutions provider that offers various products and services for commercial and non-commercial customers. The company, through its major products Facebook, Instagram, Oculus, Messenger, and WhatsApp, connects people with their friends, and families, and co-workers across the world, and helps them discover new products and services from local and global businesses. It enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities through mobile devices and personal computers with audiences ranging from their closest friends to the public. Facebook sells advertising placements for marketers to reach people based on various factors including age, gender, location, interests, and behavior. The company has business presence across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Facebook is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the US.

Methodology:

