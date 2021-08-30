The largest percentage of business process applications solution X-UA-Compatible installations were in the financial services sector as of July 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.
In all X-UA-Compatible deployments across sectors, the financial services sector accounted for a 12.7% share, followed by construction with 12.7%.
In third place was business and consumer services with a 9.9% share and in fourth place was the manufacturing sector with 8.8%.
Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were communications and IT with a 8.4% share, healthcare with 5.9%, retail with 5.2%, consumer goods with 4.7%, media with 3.7% and government with 3.4%.
Installation by Region
Among the 9,875 installations of X-UA-Compatible, 38.1% figure in Europe, followed by, 34.5% in North America, 24.1% in Asia-Pacific, 1.9% in Middle East & Africa and 1.4% in South & Central America.
The leading clients for X-UA-Compatible include Himalaya Food International, A & J Mucklow Group, Descent, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, as tracked by GlobalData.
Methodology:
Install Base is based on a unique and robust methodology comprising data indexing from millions of pages. The data (structured as well as unstructured) that is captured is linked and mapped with the existing data on the IT Client Prospector, to provide the user with a holistic as well as granular level view of the product deployments of leading vendors across geographies and sectors. Data are indexed from multiple open sources on the internet, company sources (company websites, whitepapers, job-listings etc.), social-media forums, blog postings, job search postings, content libraries and multiple other sources.