The largest percentage of business process applications solution X-UA-Compatible installations were in the financial services sector as of July 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all X-UA-Compatible deployments across sectors, the financial services sector accounted for a 12.7% share, followed by construction with 12.7%.

In third place was business and consumer services with a 9.9% share and in fourth place was the manufacturing sector with 8.8%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were communications and IT with a 8.4% share, healthcare with 5.9%, retail with 5.2%, consumer goods with 4.7%, media with 3.7% and government with 3.4%.

Installation by Region

Among the 9,875 installations of X-UA-Compatible, 38.1% figure in Europe, followed by, 34.5% in North America, 24.1% in Asia-Pacific, 1.9% in Middle East & Africa and 1.4% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for X-UA-Compatible include Himalaya Food International, A & J Mucklow Group, Descent, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, as tracked by GlobalData.

About Lifewire



Methodology:

