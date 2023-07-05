GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Fortinet, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Fortinet‘s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Fortinet offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Fortinet, a cybersecurity company, has committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030 in alignment with the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi). The company has also committed to setting goals aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5°C in 2022. Fortinet tracks and discloses its Scopes 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as GHG emission intensity metrics on an annual basis. In 2022, the company completed the inventory of its Scope 3 emissions. The Scope 1 emissions and Scope 2 emissions were reported at 1,205.6 (mtCO2e) and 4,751 (mtCO2e) respectively, during 2022.



Fortinet implemented an Environmental Management Systems (EMS) platform to track its energy, water, and waste impact in 2022. Additionally, to meet its net-zero commitment by 2030, Fortinet continue to invest in renewable electricity. In addition, to address increasing demand from customers for information on the carbon footprint of their solutions, Fortinet developed a carbon footprint calculator for over 120 product models to help customers estimate the emissions of products in use. This calculator, whose methodology has been independently verified, is a testament to Fortinet’s commitment to transparency on the environmental impacts of its products.



Furthermore, the company is working cross-functionally to mitigate Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions in owned facilities and Scope 3 energy usage and electricity emissions in leased facilities. As the company integrates its Scope 3 emissions into its decarbonization plan, it plans to collaborate with suppliers and vendors to ensure alignment between their climate action plans and its own, so they can partner towards achieving net-zero goals.



In conclusion, Fortinet is committed to become carbon neutral by 2030 and its efforts to track and disclose its GHG emissions demonstrate its commitment to sustainability. In addition, the company is in process of identifying its owned and leased facility locations with the most climate, financial, and reputational risks in view of creating environmental management systems as appropriate.