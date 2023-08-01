In the French technology industry, there were 9 private equity deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $1.1bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $1.1bn institutional buy-out (ibo) scalian groupe by Wendel was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. A thorough analysis of the disruptive themes, the M&A activity and most notable deals are included in GlobalData’s Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report. Buy the report here.

In value terms, private equity deal activity in France increased by 1318% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $77.6m and rose by 14% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 40% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 50% lower than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in France in Q2 2023 were Rothschild & Co; BF Audit; Callisto with 4, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisorss supporting these private equity deals in France Q2 2023 were Hoche Avocats; Chammas & Marcheteau; CMS Legal Services EEIG with 2, 1, 1 deals respectively.

