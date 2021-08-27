Fujitsu was the top IT vendor for the Department of Defence, securing 12 contracts worth $250.79m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 263 vendors, Leidos Holdings stood in the second position with 10 IT contracts worth $174.91m, followed by TeraThink with one contract valued at $140m, International Business Machines with nine contracts worth $100.61m, Kinetic It with two contracts worth $65.66m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Department of Defence, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by TeraThink)

Application integration (by International Business Machines)

Application maintenance & support (by Leidos Holdings and TeraThink)

Application management (by International Business Machines, Leidos Holdings and TeraThink)

Communication services (by Fujitsu)

Desktop support & management services (by Fujitsu)

Infrastructure management (by Fujitsu)

IP PBX (by Fujitsu)

IT consulting (by TeraThink)

IT help desk (by Fujitsu)

IT security services (by Leidos Holdings)

IT service desk (by Fujitsu and Leidos Holdings)

Network management (by Fujitsu and Leidos Holdings)

Systems integration (by International Business Machines)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Department of Defence, Fujitsu topped the table with 12 contracts, followed by Leidos Holdings with 10 contracts, International Business Machines with nine contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 68.06%, of the overall contracts for the Department of Defence, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (10.65%), systems integration (7.98%), consulting (7.22%), BPO (6.08%).

In terms of types of contracts, 96.67% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 2.59% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. Extension contracts accounted for 0.37% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 97% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 2% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 98.40% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Department of Defence expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The four-year, fixed price contract worth $71m with Fujitsu is expected to end on 31 July 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $20m.

Red Hat’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $9m is slated to expire on 10 April 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Department of Defence in the last twelve months include:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $175m with Fujitsu was announced on 10 March 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $58m.

The two-year, contract worth $97m with International Business Machines. The fixed price contract was announced on 13 April 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $49m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Department of Defence as of July 2021 include:

Fujitsu’s three-year contract worth $175m. The fixed price contract has started on 10 March 2021 and is expected to be closed by 08 March 2024. The annual value of the contract stands at $58m.

TeraThink’s five-year contract worth $140m. Announced on 04 September 2018, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 02 September 2023. The annual value of the contract stands at $28m.

Methodology:

