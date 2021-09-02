General Dynamics was the top IT vendor for the US Department of State, securing two contracts worth $4.20bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 64 vendors, Science Applications International stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $2.50bn, followed by Northrop Grumman with one contract valued at $434.20m, AT&T with one contract worth $275m, Harris Corp with one contract worth $196.50m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Department of State, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application integration (by General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman)

Application management (by Northrop Grumman and Science Applications International)

BPO (by General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman)

Communication services (by AT&T and Science Applications International)

Hardware integration (by AT&T)

Infrastructure management (by AT&T and Science Applications International)

IT security services (by Science Applications International)

Network integration (by Science Applications International)

Network management (by AT&T and Science Applications International)

Procurement BPO (by General Dynamics)

Server management (by Science Applications International)

Systems integration (by AT&T, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman and Science Applications International)

Vertical-specific BPO (by Northrop Grumman)

Web application development/maintenance (by Northrop Grumman)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Department of State, ActioNet topped the table with three contracts, followed by Zolon Tech with three contracts, Buchanan & Edwards with three contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 37.50%, of the overall contracts for the US Department of State, followed by application outsourcing (28.13%), BPO (14.06%), systems integration (12.50%), consulting (7.81%).

In terms of types of contracts, 95.38% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 1.54% accounted for Application outsourcing. Extension contracts accounted for 1.54% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 87% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 7% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Department of State expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The four-year, fixed price contract worth $80m with CGI Group is expected to end on 15 October 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $20m.

Indigenous Technologie’s five-year, idiq contract worth $50m is slated to expire on 31 August 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $10m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Department of State as of August 2021 include:

Science Applications International’s 10-year contract worth $2500m. The fixed price contract has started on 15 February 2011 and is expected to be closed by 15 February 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $250m.

General Dynamic’s five-year contract worth $2200m. Announced on 19 July 2012, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 19 July 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $440m.

Methodology:

