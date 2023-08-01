In the German technology industry, there were 51 M&A deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $106.8m, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $101.8m acquisition of elmos semiconductor by littelfuse was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. A thorough analysis of the disruptive themes, the M&A activity and most notable deals are included in GlobalData’s Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report. Buy the report here.

In value terms, M&A activity in Germany decreased by 77% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $467.7m and fell by 85% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 24% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 19% lower than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Germany in Q2 2023 were Carlsquare; Baker & McKenzie; Bank of America with 2, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisorss supporting these M&A deals in Germany Q2 2023 were Hogan Lovells International; Goodwin Procter; Osborne Clarke with 4, 3, 3 deals respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes

