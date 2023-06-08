In the German technology industry, there were 15 private equity deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $116.4m, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $107.5m investment by eqt growth in Integrity Next was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. A thorough analysis of the disruptive themes, the M&A activity and most notable deals are included in GlobalData’s Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report. Buy the report here.

In value terms, private equity deal activity in Germany decreased by 81% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $627m and rose by 16% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 29% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 32% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in Germany in Q1 2023 were Houlihan Lokey; Aon; Dr Carsten Lehmann with 2, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisorss supporting these private equity deals in Germany Q1 2023 were Dechert; Deloitte Legal Germany; DLA Piper with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

GlobalData's Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes