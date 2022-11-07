Get Ahead of the Curve: The Top Trends for the Peak Sales Season 2022

Peak season is on the way. Retailers - especially those operating across borders - must have the technology in place to accommodate major volatility in payment volumes.

For European and America businesses, the concept of peak season used to be simple: sales would surge in the run-up to Christmas, excess stock got shifted over the January sales period, then normality would resume.

Free Whitepaper How to navigate cross-border payments The cross-border payments market will reach $250 trillion by 2027, up from $100 trillion in 2017. E-commerce, mobile payments and high-growth markets are tempting major businesses to expand beyond Western strongholds into fast-developing nations across South America, Asia and Africa. To do so, they must be able to adapt quickly to currency fluctuations, regulatory divergence and novel payment media. Creating a secure and efficient cross-border payment flow can cause headaches over compliance and technical implementation. In this whitepaper, Worldline delves into the current cross border commerce landscape, how to navigate it, and offers predictions for future growth. They show how businesses can make the most of opportunities in high growth markets and avoid swimming against the tide of payment flows with a streamlined, consolidated solution. Fill in your details to find out more. by Worldline Enter your details here to receive your free Whitepaper. Please enter a work/business email address Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D"ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People"s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People"s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Download free Whitepaper By clicking the Download Free Whitepaper button, you accept the terms and conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the Worldline privacy policy By downloading this Whitepaper, you acknowledge that we may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services.



Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you.Please check your email to download the Whitepaper.

But things have changed in recent years. Payment Service Provider Ingenico (now part of Worldline) processed nearly 1000 transactions per second on Black Friday in 2018. In the US, the value of Cyber Monday shopping grew from $608m in 2006 to $10.7bn in 2020 – making it the single biggest retail day in history. And as e-commerce has flourished, it has become more global. China’s “Singles’ Day”, on 11th November every year, surpasses Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales combined. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba registered purchases worth over $74bn in 2021 – a new company record – and witnessed a rise in its share price worth 9% in the days leading up to the event.

The advent of e-commerce and cross-border business has made the coming commercial peak both taller and longer. It has become pivotal for brands tapping into it. “A lot of our clients are doing 40% of their annual revenues in a very small window of the year,” says Mike Goodenough of Worldline. “And what we see is that, because it’s such an important part of their sales cycle annually, it drives the development and the focus of their stocks throughout this period.” The peak season is continuing to change and businesses are continuing to adapt. Here is what they need to know.

Trends to watch

The rise of e-commerce has been the defining feature of recent peak seasons. In 2020, e-commerce was worth $4.2 trillion – 18% of all global retail. “We expected that to continue to grow,” says Goodenough, “but then we had Covid. And for anybody who had any doubts about whether e-commerce was for them, that period of time pushed the limit even further.”

This expansion cannot be understood without growth in cross-border e-commerce. The cross-border payments market will reach $250 trillion by 2027 according to the Bank of England, up from $100 trillion in 2017. Merchants have had to catch up: “it’s very much about offering the right product, in the right geography, at the right price,” says Goodenough. “From a technology perspective, ease of checkout, speed of delivery and choice of delivery are all important considerations.” Peak season has become a marathon rather than a sprint for global businesses. Checkouts for Chinese customers spending frantically for Singles Day in November cannot be the same as those in the US and Western Europe during January sales. Flexibility is crucial.

Another important trend relates to how people shop as much as where they shop. Finance app downloads hit over 4 billion in 2020 according to GlobalData estimates. In-app purchases are booming. This explosion in mobile shopping places a world of retail opportunity in customers’ pockets. As Goodenough points out, it also creates the potential for further evolution in e-commerce. Brands have to create shopping experiences that are as enticing to consumers sitting on as those in physical stores. Retail will become an “omnichannel” phenomenon, turbocharging retail peaks: “if you’re accessing Nike on TikTok or Instagram,” says Goodenough, “you will have the same experience and you’ll be able to purchase things, frictionlessly.”

One other trend sure to gather speed: as people do less physical shopping, they will buy fewer physical goods. Web 3.0 and the Metaverse will nudge customers towards carving out online personalities for themselves. They will demand more digital goods as a consequence. “I do believe that when I look at what the very big brands are doing in that space, they realise it’s going to be important, and they’re looking at what they need to do and how to design it to encompass some of the Metaverse technology,” according to Goodenough. GlobalData research suggests the blockchain market will be worth $200bn by 2030. Consumers will need cutting-edge payment systems to seamlessly convert fiat currencies into crypto and decentralised tokens. The digital goods they purchase will revolutionise peak retail seasons in years to come; the question for merchants is how quickly these trends will take off, and how they can futureproof themselves before they do.

Best practice

Merchants need sophisticated strategies to deal with peak season’s increasing volume and diversity. Three strategies can help make the most of the coming sales deluge – and avoid sinking beneath the tide.

One is localisation. For merchants operating in multiple countries, understanding where different peaks are likely to strike at different dates is crucial. Goodenough gives the example of Worldline clients whose transactions suddenly shoot up from ten to 1000 per second at peak season’s summit. Payments solutions must be optimised to allow customers to buy goods in their local currencies via the cards and banks with which they are most familiar. Goodenough recommends that brands “centralise a lot of this planning” – something that can be expedited by outsourcing the process to a partner like Worldline – to avoid the administrative hassle of setting up individual local operations.

Another is sensitivity to volume. Conglomerates receive huge volumes of relatively small payments – think Amazon or AliExpress. With higher volume comes a higher likelihood that a payment medium goes unrecognised and money is left on the table. In the Netherlands, for instance, iDEAL is a ubiquitous e-commerce payment system. Merchants need to have the right infrastructure in place to accommodate its users as their horizons broaden around peak season. High-end retailers, meanwhile, observe the reverse: smaller numbers of expensive transactions from wealthy buyers. But these buyers are likely to use a wider range of payment systems. Their transactions could come via cards tailored towards high-net wealth individuals, like American Express. Goodenough argues that a “consultative approach” with an experienced payment partner is vital, considering every eventuality and tailoring the solution to specific customers, volumes and payment media.

Finally, merchants cannot assume their payment solutions are foolproof. Peak season transaction volumes are so volatile; backups are mandatory. “If you think of acquiring banks, we would be making sure that we have redundancy for all of our larger clients,” says Goodenough. “If we had one acquirer processing a lot of transactions for a country, we would always have two or more configured in the background. If something was to happen to one of those, the consumer and merchant would still avoid any interruption.”

Getting a payment strategy in place, and having life support systems to ensure it runs smoothly throughout peak season, can be a brand’s “difference maker” according to Goodenough. But, for those preoccupied by their product lines and marketing strategies, it may fall through the cracks. Choosing Worldline as a payment partner takes the stress out of peak season, wherever a company is based and whatever their size. It helps brands ride the wave of coming changes in transaction sizes and volumes now. And it safeguards them against developments in the purchases people will make and how they will make them in future.

For a comprehensive guide on how Worldline could help your brand expand into new markets and set up a top-of-the-range payment solution, download the whitepaper on this page.