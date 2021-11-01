GIGA Data Centers announced an IT contract with Classic Software and Services on 01 September 2021.

With an estimated duration of about 36 months, the contract commenced on 01 September 2021 and is expected to be closed by 31 August 2024.

As per the terms of the agreement signed by the companies on 01 September 2021 in the US, the total contract value stands at $3.50m.

Infrastructure outsourcing constitutes the primary IT service type of the contract.

The contract involves network infrastructure, server computing and storage infrastructure.

The geographic scope of the contract is the US.

