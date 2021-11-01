GIGA Data Centers announced an IT contract with Greenworks Tools on 08 September 2020.

With an estimated duration of about 36 months, the contract commenced on 08 September 2020 and is expected to be closed by 07 September 2023.

As per the terms of the agreement signed by the companies on 08 September 2020 in the US, the total contract value stands at $8.90m.

Infrastructure outsourcing constitutes the primary IT service type of the contract.

The contract involves network infrastructure, server computing and storage infrastructure.

The geographic scope of the contract is the US.

