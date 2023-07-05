GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Global Dominion Access, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Global Dominion Access‘s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Global Dominion Access offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Global Dominion Access, a company that specializes in renewable energy activities, has set net-zero targets for its greenhouse gas emissions. In a 2022 Non-Financial Information Statement, it has reported Scope 1 emissions at 6,065 equivalent tons of CO2, Scope 2 emissions at 2,771 equivalent tons of CO2 and Scope 3 emissions at 13,473 equivalent tons of CO2. In 2022, the emissions intensity of scope 1 and 2 emissions decreased by 3%, from 8.15 to 7.9. The company has taken measures to improve energy efficiency and use renewable energies, as well as to adapt to the consequences of climate change. Global Dominion Access has also set voluntary reduction targets and taken steps to preserve or restore biodiversity. The company has obtained the carbon footprint of more suppliers and strives to establish a supply chain that is aware of the need for more efficient and sustainable processes.



To implement its net-zero commitment, DOMINION will establish environmental targets for different time frames, and these will make up the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), i.e., emission reduction targets consistent with the global carbon mitigation requirements to keep the planet's temperature increase below 2°C and with the emission reduction forecasts set out in the Paris Agreement. The company has invested in renewable energy activities, including electricity generation using concentrated solar power technology, wind energy, and bioenergy. It has also dedicated resources to preventing environmental risks and pollution, as well as to circular economy and waste management.



To achieve its net-zero targets, Global Dominion Access has taken steps to improve its contribution to the climate change problem, including a permanent review of its solutions and services range. Currently, approximately 70% of DOMINION's activities include an environmental management system certified under the ISO 14001 standard. The company has also incorporated climate change as a risk in its risk management system and seeks to make progress towards appropriate financial and non-financial assessment of risks and opportunities associated with climate change.



In conclusion, DOMINION is putting together a Sustainability Strategy that aims to ensure both minimising its environmental footprint and maximising its beneficial effect on the environment and the communities it operates in, gearing its activities towards net-zero goal. The company is completely dedicated to Principle 7 "Businesses should take a precautionary approach to environmental challenges" and applies it to the management of all its solutions and services since it is a member of the UN Global Compact.