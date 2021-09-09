Google led the list of IT vendors for Ntrepid with a 10.3% share in the number of IT deployments as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s IT client prospector database.

Business process applications solution Google Android and Data and Analytics solution Google Analytics were among the products provided by Google to Ntrepid.

Microsoft was the second top vendor with a 8.2% share. The company’s offerings to Ntrepid comprised IT management solution Microsoft Windows Server and IT management solution Microsoft Windows.

Facebook, which supplied communications and collaboration solution facebook for websites, was the next top vendor for Ntrepid with a 5.2% share. Claiming a share of 5.2%, Twitter was the fourth top vendor supplying data and analytics solution Twitter. Atlassian Corp, which stood next with a share of 4.1%, supplied IT management solution Atlassian Corp.

In terms of the types of IT solutions being deployed, IT management accounted for a share of 48.3%, business process applications accounted for a share of 20.2%, followed by data and analytics with a 12.4% share.

From the IT infrastructure point of view, Software/Application held a 79.4% share, followed by service in the second position with a share of 20.2%.

In terms of IT segment mix, application platforms and containers captured a 16.9% share. Application lifecycle management and office productivity applications stood next with a 10.1% share each. Business intelligence and data discovery tools captured a 9% share. Operating systems captured a 7.9% share. Database management captured a 4.5% share. Customer relationship management applications captured a 3.4% share.

