Google led the list of IT vendors for Signal Sciences with a 12.4% share in the number of IT deployments as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s IT client prospector database.

Cloud computing solution Google Cloud and IT Management solution Google AdWords were among the products provided by Google to Signal Sciences.

Salesforce.Com was the second top vendor with a 10.3% share. The company’s offerings to Signal Sciences comprised business process applications solution Salesforce Sales Cloud and business process applications solution Salesforce.

Microsoft, which supplied data center and hosting solution microsoft github, was the next top vendor for Signal Sciences with a 8.2% share. Claiming a share of 2.1%, Amazon Web Services was the fourth top vendor supplying IT management solution Amazon Web Services. Atlassian Corp, which stood next with a share of 2.1%, supplied IT management solution Atlassian Corp.

In terms of the types of IT solutions being deployed, business process applications accounted for a share of 30.4%, IT management accounted for a share of 29.1%, followed by data and analytics with a 10.1% share.

From the IT infrastructure point of view, Software/Application held a 67% share, followed by service in the second position with a share of 29.1%.

In terms of IT segment mix, customer relationship management applications captured a 12.7% share. Application platforms and containers and office productivity applications stood next with a 11.4% share each. Business intelligence and data discovery tools and application lifecycle management stood next with a 8.9% share each. Database management and human resource and payroll applications stood next with a 5.1% share each.

