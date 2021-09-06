Halian was the top IT vendor for the Publications Office of the European Union, securing four contracts worth $27.76m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 37 vendors, CGI Group stood in the second position with five IT contracts worth $13.15m, followed by infeurope with four contracts valued at $12.03m, European Dynamics with four contracts worth $11.67m, Devoteam with three contracts worth $11.08m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Publications Office of the European Union, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by CGI Group)

Application integration (by infeurope)

Application maintenance & support (by CGI Group and Halian)

Application management (by CGI Group and Halian)

Application testing (by CGI Group and infeurope)

Desktop support & management services (by Halian)

Hardware integration (by Telindus Group NV)

Infrastructure management (by Halian)

IT consulting (by infeurope)

Network integration (by Telindus Group NV)

Network management (by Telindus Group NV)

Systems integration (by infeurope and Telindus Group NV)

Training services (by CGI Group)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Publications Office of the European Union, CGI Group topped the table with five contracts, followed by European Dynamics with four contracts, Halian with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 51.35%, of the overall contracts for the Publications Office of the European Union, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (27.03%), consulting (21.62%).

In terms of types of contracts, 100% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and .

As of August 2021, 100% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and .

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Publications Office of the European Union as of August 2021 include:

Halian’s three-year contract worth $14m. The fixed price contract has started on 30 March 2015 and is expected to be closed by 29 March 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $5m.

Halian’s three-year contract worth $11m. Announced on 13 April 2011, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 12 April 2014. The annual value of the contract stands at $4m.

Methodology:



Globaldata’s IT Contracts Database is a comprehensive collection of all publicly disclosed IT services, software, and telecom contracts. Its scope of coverage lies in the areas of outsourcing mainly being application, infrastructure, and business processes, also including systems integration & consulting. The database presents reliable information, enabling IT services and software product providers in identifying prospective business opportunities. The value of the contract is calculated by its unique display of patterns relating to IT services adoption across industry segments, solution areas, industries, and geographies.