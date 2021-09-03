Harris Corp was the top IT vendor for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, securing two contracts worth $509.28m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 36 vendors, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding stood in the second position with two IT contracts worth $425m, followed by BAE Systems with six contracts valued at $348m, ManTech International with one contract worth $322m, L3 Technologies with one contract worth $218m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Harris Corp)

Application maintenance & support (by Harris Corp and ManTech International)

Application management (by ManTech International)

BPO (by BAE Systems and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding)

Communication services (by L3 Technologies)

Infrastructure management (by L3 Technologies)

IT security services (by ManTech International)

Network integration (by L3 Technologies)

Network management (by L3 Technologies)

Vertical-specific BPO (by BAE Systems and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, BAE Systems topped the table with six contracts, followed by Maxar Technologies with three contracts, Leidos Holdings with three contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 55.56%, of the overall contracts for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, followed by BPO (22.22%), systems integration (11.11%), infrastructure outsourcing (8.33%), consulting (2.78%).

In terms of types of contracts, 86.84% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 5.26% accounted for BPO. New contracts accounted for 5.26% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 65% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 26% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 92.11% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, idiq contract worth $500m with Harris Corp is expected to end on 20 April 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $100m.

ManTech International’s five-year, fixed price contract worth $322m is slated to expire on 17 November 2016. The annual value of the contract stands at $64m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency as of August 2021 include:

Harris Corp’s five-year contract worth $500m. The idiq contract has started on 21 April 2017 and is expected to be closed by 20 April 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $100m.

ManTech International’s five-year contract worth $322m. Announced on 17 November 2016, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 16 November 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $64m.

Methodology:

