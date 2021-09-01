Hays had a portfolio of 278 central/federal government IT contracts collectively worth $0.21bn as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s contracts database.

Among all the active contracts being executed, 278 underwent a competitive bidding.

In terms of the types of contracts, 278 were for new business.

BPO led the primary types of IT services with 258 active contracts, followed by application outsourcing with 10, infrastructure outsourcing with five, consulting with three and systems integration with two contracts.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months

The top defence industry contracts of Hays expected to end in the next twelve months include:

Australian Electoral Commission’s one-year, fixed price contract worth $7m is expected to end on 18 November 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $5m.

Department of Education, Skills and Employment’s two-year contract worth $3m is slated to expire on 30 June 2022. The fixed price contract had an annual value of $2m.

EirGrid’s fixed price contract worth $1m is expected to close on 10 November 2021. The annual value of the five-year contract stood at $0m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months

The top defence industry contracts announced by Hays in the last twelve months include:

Department of Education, Skills and Employment’s two-year, fixed price contract worth $3m was announced on 09 October 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Administrative Appeals Tribunal’s announced a 0-year contract worth $1m on 22 January 2021. The fixed price contract has an annual value of $1m.

Australian Signals Directorate, one-year fixed price contract worth $1m was announced on 28 May 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value

The top five central/federal government industry contracts by contract value under execution by Hays, as tracked by GlobalData, include:

London Borough of Waltham Forest’s three-year contract worth $37m. The fixed price contract has started on 01 November 2017 and is expected to be closed by 31 October 2020. The annual value of the contract at $12m.

London Borough of Waltham Forest’s three-year contract worth $32m. The fixed price contract has started on 01 November 2017 and is expected to be closed by 31 October 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $11m.

Milton Keynes Council’s five-year contract worth $24m. The fixed price contract has started on 19 May 2014 and is expected to be closed by 18 May 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $5m.

American Expres’s three-year contract worth $10m. The fixed price contract has started on 24 November 2010 and is expected to be closed by 24 November 2013. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

Australian Electoral Commission’s one-year contract worth $7m. The fixed price contract has started on 22 May 2020 and is expected to be closed by 18 November 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $5m.

About Hays

Hays plc (Hays) is a professional recruitment company that offers permanent, contractor, and temporary recruitment services. The company through its consultants, it helps candidates to find their next role; reshape work-forces; and talent shortages. The company places people into executive, IT, accountancy and finance, human resources, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, life sciences, financial services, health and social care, construction and property, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecom sectors. It operates across Asia Pacific, Europe, and other regions. Hays is headquartered in London, England, the UK.

Methodology: