Hays was the top IT vendor for the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, securing three contracts worth $1.48m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 43 vendors, Fujitsu stood in the second position with six IT contracts worth $1.01m, followed by Southern Cross Computing with three contracts valued at $0.66m, Southern Cross Computer Systems with one contract worth $0.65m, GreythornLimited with three contracts worth $0.63m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Administrative Appeals Tribunal, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



BPO (by Hays, Launch Recruitment, LexisNexis Group, Southern Cross Computer Systems and Thomson Reuters)

Business continuity/disaster recovery (by Southern Cross Computer Systems)

HR BPO (by Hays and Launch Recruitment)

Procurement BPO (by Southern Cross Computer Systems)

Vertical-specific BPO (by LexisNexis Group and Thomson Reuters)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, Fujitsu topped the table with six contracts, followed by Hays with three contracts, Southern Cross Computing with three contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



BPO Solutions accounted for 48.84%, of the overall contracts for the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, followed by application outsourcing (32.56%), systems integration (11.63%), consulting (4.65%), infrastructure outsourcing (2.33%).

In terms of types of contracts, 100% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and .

As of August 2021, 97% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 2% were of Time & materials type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The one-year, fixed price contract worth $0m with Greythorn is expected to end on 30 September 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Gartner’s one-year, fixed price contract worth $0m is slated to expire on 30 April 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Administrative Appeals Tribunal in the last twelve months include:

fixed price contract worth $1m with Hays was announced on 22 January 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

contract worth $1m with Launch Recruitment. The fixed price contract was announced on 22 January 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Administrative Appeals Tribunal as of August 2021 include:

Hay’s one-year contract worth $1m. The fixed price contract has started on 01 July 2020 and is expected to be closed by 30 June 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Southern Cross Computer System’s 0-year contract worth $1m. Announced on 04 May 2013, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 30 June 2013. The annual value of the contract stands at $4m.

