Honeywell International was the top IT vendor for the US Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center, securing one contract worth $550m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 42 vendors, TASC stood in the second position with two IT contracts worth $264.99m, followed by Northrop Grumman with two contracts valued at $104.94m, Data Computerof America with one contract worth $79.90m, Rockwell Collins Inc with two contracts worth $56.60m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Northrop Grumman and TASC)

Application integration (by TASC)

Application maintenance & support (by Honeywell International and TASC)

Application management (by Honeywell International and TASC)

Application testing (by TASC)

Communication services (by Data Computerof America)

Desktop support & management services (by Honeywell International)

Hardware integration (by TASC)

IT consulting (by TASC)

Network integration (by Data Computerof America and Honeywell International)

Network management (by Data Computerof America and Honeywell International)

Systems integration (by TASC)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center, Harris Corp topped the table with five contracts, followed by LinQuest with four contracts, ManTech International with two contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 38.10%, of the overall contracts for the US Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center, followed by systems integration (28.57%), infrastructure outsourcing (23.81%), consulting (7.14%), BPO (2.38%).

In terms of types of contracts, 54.76% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 38.10% accounted for Systems integration. Extension contracts accounted for 7.14% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 92% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 4% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The six-year, fixed price contract worth $67m with TASC is expected to end on 11 November 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $10m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by US Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center in the last twelve months include:

The one-year, fixed price contract worth $9m with PALANTIR USG was announced on 22 October 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $18m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center as of August 2021 include:

Honeywell International’s three-year contract worth $550m. The idiq contract has started on 12 September 2013 and is expected to be closed by 30 September 2016. The annual value of the contract stands at $178m.

TASC’s three-year contract worth $198m. Announced on 21 July 2010, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 20 July 2013. The annual value of the contract stands at $66m.

Methodology:

