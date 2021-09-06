HP was the top IT vendor for the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources, securing one contract worth $61m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 47 vendors, Singtel Optus stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $26.50m, followed by Singapore Telecommunications with one contract valued at $10.73m, Macquarie Telecom Group with one contract worth $3m, Oracle with three contracts worth $2.94m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Department of Agriculture and Water Resources, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application maintenance & support (by Oracle)

Communication services (by Singtel Optus)

Conferencing services (by Singapore Telecommunications)

Data centre services (by HP)

Desktop support & management services (by HP)

Enterprise broadband (by Singapore Telecommunications)

Enterprise mobility (by Singapore Telecommunications)

Infrastructure management (by HP, Singapore Telecommunications and Singtel Optus)

IP PBX (by Singapore Telecommunications)

IT security services (by Macquarie Telecom Group)

Managed security services (by Macquarie Telecom Group)

Mobile data (by Singapore Telecommunications)

Mobile voice (by Singapore Telecommunications)

Network management (by Singtel Optus)

Network services (by Singapore Telecommunications)

Server management (by HP)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources, Hays topped the table with eight contracts, followed by HorizonOne Recruitment with five contracts, Oracle with three contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



BPO Solutions accounted for 70.21%, of the overall contracts for the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources, followed by application outsourcing (17.02%), infrastructure outsourcing (10.64%), systems integration (2.13%).

In terms of types of contracts, 97.87% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 2.13% accounted for Application outsourcing. .

As of August 2021, 100% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The two-year, fixed price contract worth $0m with Intravision is expected to end on 31 October 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Department of Agriculture and Water Resources in the last twelve months include:

The one-year, fixed price contract worth $0m with Intravision was announced on 10 September 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Department of Agriculture and Water Resources as of August 2021 include:

HP’s five-year contract worth $61m. The fixed price contract has started on 20 May 2009 and is expected to be closed by 20 May 2014. The annual value of the contract stands at $12m.

Singtel Optu’s four-year contract worth $26m. Announced on 06 September 2013, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 05 September 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $7m.

